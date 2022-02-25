Search

25 Feb 2022

Table-toppers Tipperary will entertain Dublin at FBD Semple Stadium

Teams have made strong start to the campaign

Colm Bonnar

Colm Bonnar will be hoping to guide Tipperary to another win in the Allianz National Hurling League on Saturday evening

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

25 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Tipperary’s hurlers will be bidding to win their third Allianz National Hurling League game on the bounce when they entertain Dublin at FBD Semple Stadium this Saturday evening.
The game throws in at 5pm and forms part of a double header with the Allianz National Football League clash of Tipperary and Sligo, which gets underway at 7pm, although there has been suggestion in recent days that the football game might be moved to another venue.
Wins over Laois and Kilkenny mean that the hurlers have got off to a flying start in the campaign and are sitting pretty at the head of the division one group B table.
Having started with the same team in both of their games so far, it comes as no surprise that manager Colm Bonnar has made wholesale changes in the Tipp starting line-up for Saturday's game . 

Wholesale changes for Tipp hurling clash against Dublin


Speaking after the win over Kilkenny, he said “we will need to start moving it on a bit because that is the second time we have put out the same team and we will need to change it up a bit and see things because other players are doing very well in training.
“We have more lads that we want to see in the league and it is about getting as many players as possible game time to see what they’re made of.”
Dublin, meanwhile, are also unbeaten in the league. They drew with Waterford in the opening round (0-21 to 2-15) before getting the better of Antrim by 2-19 to 2-15 in Belfast.
With the scores level at half-time, Paul Crummey’s 53rd minute goal two minutes after Neil McManus found the net for Antrim to reduce the gap to just two points proved a pivotal moment in the match.
Dublin’s other goal came from a penalty by Donal Burke, who also scored nine points, including seven from frees.
Their other scorers were Danny Sutcliffe and Fergal Whitely (0-2 each) and one point apiece from Eamon Dillon, Chris Crummey, James Madden, John Bellew and Jake Malone.
The match will be shown on GAAGO.ie and the referee is Limerick’s Johnny Murphy.

Shane Dowling predicts Dublin win over Tipperary in National Hurling League

Dublin are outsiders for Saturday's game at FBD Semple Stadium

Local News

