09 Mar 2022

Here's what needs to happen for Tipperary to make the Allianz NHL semi-final

Results will have to go Colm Bonner's way if he is to steer his team into the penultimate stage

The Tipperary team in a huddle before the clash with Waterford on Sunday last

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

08 Mar 2022 8:46 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Three of the four places in the Allianz League semi-finals (Div 1) have been decided, with Cork, Wexford and Waterford securing the previous slots ahead of the final round on Sunday week.

And, while Tipperary still have a chance of mkaing the last four, a lot of results will have to go the way of Colm Bonner's men if they are to have another game after the clash with Antrim on Sunday week. Tipperary would reach the last four if they beat Antrim, Waterford beat Kilkenny and Laois beat Dublin.

The remaining place will go to Kilkenny, Dublin or Tipperary. Cork and Wexford both won their opening four games in Group A, leaving them four points ahead of Galway.

It’s tighter in Group B, where Waterford lead on seven points, one ahead of Kilkenny, two clear of Dublin and three ahead of Tipperary. Kilkenny play Waterford in the final round, knowing that a win or draw would earn a semi-final place. Dublin need to beat Laois and hope that Waterford beat Kilkenny, in which case Mattie Kenny’s men would reach the last four.

If Kilkenny beat Waterford and Dublin beat Laois, Kilkenny will top the group on eight points, with Waterford and Dublin both on seven points, having drawn their tie earlier on. Waterford have a much better scoring difference, standing at +44 points, whereas Dublin are -8.

Antrim who have lost all four games in Group B will definitely face a relegation play-off against either Limerick or Offaly who meet in the last round in Group A.

Kerry and Down (both on six points) lead the promotion charge in 2A; Derry (8pts) and Donegal (6pts) lead the way in 2B. Tyrone and Roscommon are both on seven points in 3A while Fermanagh (6pts, Leitrim and Longford (4pts each) lead the way in 3B.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2022: FIXTURES & RESULTS

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 GROUP A

Round 1: Cork 2-30 Clare 2-21; Wexford 1-11 Limerick 0-11; Galway 4-22 Offaly 0-17

Round 2: Galway 0-27 Limerick 1-18; Wexford 2-20 Clare 1-20; Cork 4-25 Offaly 1-15.

Round 3: Wexford 2-15 Galway 0-15; Clare 4-20 Offaly 0-16; Cork 2-19 Limerick 1-13.

Round 4: Cork 1-26 Galway 0-23; Clare 0-18 Limerick 0-18; Wexford 1-22 Offaly 2-12.

Round 5: Mar 20: Galway v Clare; Limerick v Offaly; Wexford v Cork.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 GROUP B

Round 1: Tipperary 0-21 Laois 1-14; Kilkenny 2-15 Antrim 3-9; Dublin 0-21 Waterford 2-15

Round 2: Dublin 2-19 Antrim 2-15; Waterford 7-31 Laois 0-19; Tipperary 1-19 Kilkenny 1-18.

Round 3: Dublin 2-16 Tipperary 0-21; Waterford 3-21 Antrim 2-22; Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17.

Round 4: Kilkenny 2-23 Dublin 0-16 Waterford 1-28 Tipperary 0-21; Laois 1-20 Antrim 1-19

Round 5: Mar 20: Kilkenny v Waterford; Laois v Dublin; Tipperary v Antrim.

A few interesting points:

*Stephen Bennett (Waterford) has averaged 14.5 points per game in the first four rounds. His total against Dublin, Laois, Antrim and Tipperary came to 6-40 (58 points). Donal Burke (Dublin) is second highest on 1-39 (42 points).

 

*Waterford have the best points difference (+44) in Division 1, one ahead of Cork. Offaly have the worst points difference (-59 points).

 

*Limerick’s scoring return has been well down on recent years, hitting a total of 2-60 (0-11, 1-18, 1-13, 0-18) against Wexford, Galway, Cork and Clare.

 

*Galway hit four goals in their opening tie against Offaly but have since failed to score any against Limerick, Wexford or Cork.

 

*Tipperary have scored only one goal (v Kilkenny) in their first four games.

 

*Cork, Wexford (Division 1), Derry (2B),  Fermanagh (3B) are the only counties on full points after four rounds.  Offaly, Antrim (Division 1) and Cavan (3B) are the only counties without a point.

