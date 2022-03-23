Winning start to the season for Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers got their season off to a winning start when they defeated Ballingarry 1-15 to 0-8 on Sunday.
The Davins first score came in the 6th minute as David Houlihan found the back of the net, quickly followed by a Willie Dwyer point from play.
Ballingarry scored their first point in the 10th minute from a free before Davins responded with 5 unanswered points from Luke Faulkner, Lee Mackey, Pa Harris and David Houlihan.
Ballingarry added a score from a free followed by their only score from play in the 24th minute. The Davins finished the first half with 4 more points scored by Luke Faulkner, Pa Harris and Ray Cooke. At half time, Carrick Davins led 1-10 to 0-3.
In the second half. the Davins added five more points scored by Luke Faulkner and Pa Harris while Ballingarry scored 5 points from frees.
The team’s next game is against Moyle Rovers in Davin Park on Sunday, April 3.
The U13 football championship match against St Patrick’s last Saturday was postponed. The team play Clonmel Commercials this Saturday, March 26 in Davin Park at 10 am.
The U15 footballers start their season against Rockwell Rovers/Rosegreen in Rosegreen on Sunday, March 27 at 10.30am.
Davins Club members, dressed in their red and white club colours, took part in Carrick-on-Suir’s St Patrick’s Day Parade last Thursday. All the Davins Club kids had great fun and really enjoyed the day. Huge congratulations to the organisers of the parade and all who participated.
Juvenile lotto draw of March 15: Numbers drawn were: 03,06,17, 21. The jackpot wasn’t won but five players matched three numbers and won €40 each. They were: Mary Waters, Treacy Park; Louise Tobin, Mill Street; May O’Donnell, Ard Mhuire;
John Hogan, C/O Tom Ryan; John Robinson, c/o Tender.
