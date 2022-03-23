Search

Mixed fortunes for Swan hurling teams in county hurling league

Aileen Hahesy

23 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Premier Intermediate hurlers lost to Cashel by a point in a very exciting first round game of the county hurling league on Sunday.
The final score was Carrick Swan 1-15, Cashel King Cormacs 2-14. The team’s next match is a home game against Gortnahoe/ Glengoole on the week ending April 3.
The Junior A Hurlers defeated Fethard 0-17 to 0-9 in their first game of the county hurling league. This team’s next match is an away game against Clonmel Óg also on the week ending April.
Juveniles
The Under 13A team were beaten by Clonmel Commercials at the weekend while the U13C team were defeated by Grangemockler. The U13C team played Cahir in Duneske on Tuesday evening and play Fr Sheehy’s in Pairc na hEalaí in Carrick-on-Suir at 3pm on Saturday, March 26.
Meanwhile, the Junior B camogie match against Ballingarry was postponed at the weekend. The team welcome Silvermines to Carrick-on-Suir next Sunday, March 27. Throw-in will be at 1pm. They will also have an away match against Roscrea on Sunday, April 10.
The U12 camogie team played a very entertaining blitz last Saturday against Mullinahone and Ballingarry. It was a great morning for everyone involved. The Swan Club thanks both visiting teams and the people who made this happen.
The U14 girls also played an enjoyable game against Ballingarry on Sunday morning.
Congratulations to juvenile player Stefan Tobin, who on Sunday won the U15 Handball All-Ireland title. It’s a great achievement.
The Juvenile Lotto jackpot prize will be €4500 on Thursday.
Tickets cost just €2. Numbers drawn in last wee’'s draw were: 9, 12, 16, 27. There were four lucky dip winners, who won €50 each.

