Carrick Swan GAA Club's weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan Club’s Premier Intermediate hurling team plays Gortnahoe/ Glengoole in Pairc na nEalaí in Carrick-on-Suir this Sunday, April 3 at 12pm in their second county league match.
The Junior team plays their second match against Clonmel Óg at 3pm on Sunday. It's an away game. The club wishes both teams the best of luck.
The U13C team played two games last week and were beaten by both Cahir and Father Sheehys. They play Clonmel Commercials this Saturday, April 2 on Green. Throw-in time to be confirmed. The 13A team play Kilsheelan in an away game on Friday, April 1 at 7pm.
Meanwhile, the Junior B camogie team defeated Silvermines on Sunday. Final score was Swan 1-15, Silvermines 1-5.
Their next match is against Roscrea on Sunday, April 10. It's an away game.
The U16 girls play St Patrick's in the championship in Carrick-on-Suir this Saturday, April 2 at 2pm
And the U10 girls will take part in a blitz next weekend.
The juvenile lotto jackpot prize wasn't won last week. Numbers drawn were 10, 12, 18,26. Nine players matched three numbers and won €30 each. This week’s jackpot prize is €4750.
The club extends condolences to the Fahey family of O’Mahoney Avenue, Carrick and London on their recent bereavement.
