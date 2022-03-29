Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers continue their county league action this Sunday when they play Moyle Rovers in Davin Park at 12pm.
They played Cashel King Cormacs in a challenge match last weekend and thank them for the competitive game.
The club’s U15s footballers secured a great win over Rockwell Rovers in Rosegreen on The team play JK Brackens this week.
The U13 footballers play St. Patrick’s GAA Club in Cloneen on Saturday at 10am.
The lotto jackpot prize wasn’t won last week. Numbers drawn: 03, 04, 19, 21. Five players matched three numbers and won €40 each. They were: Tina Grace, Windgap; Kevin Corcoran, c/o Alice Power; John Crowe, Killonerry Close; Louise Carroll, c/o Sliabh na Mban, Liam O'Dwyer Junior, online
The Galtee Rugby team who won the East Munster Bowl when defeating Dungarvan RFC by 14-7 in the final played at Musgrave Park, Cork last weekend.
Martin and Stephen Grant, presenting a new set of jerseys to Ballylooby National School principal, Kieran Scanlon, which were kindly sponsored by Ned and Rita Grant, who have five grandchildren attend
