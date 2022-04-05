Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Premier Intermediate hurling team lost to Gortnahoe by three points in their second county league game on Sunday.
It was a very tight match and the final score was: 2-15 to 0-18.
The Intermediate team play Roscrea in Páirc na nEalaí on Saturday, April 16 at 6pm.
The Junior team also played their second county league game on Sunday and were beaten by Clonmel Óg. They play Boherlahan in Páirc na nEalaí at 12 noon on Sunday, April 17.
The U13A team played two matches last week where they were defeated by Cahir and beat Kilsheelan. The U13C team travel to Clonmel Óg for a match at 10am on Saturday, April 9 while the U15B team play Kilsheelan in Kilsheelan on Thursday at 6pm.
Congratulations to Aaron O’Halloran who was selected at full-back on the Tipperary minor team for their championship game against Waterford in Dungarvan on Tuesday. It’s a great achievement and the club are very proud of Aaron.
The Swan Club thanks Vincent Power of Vinnie’s Takeaway for his sponsorship of sliotars to the U17 team.
The lotto draw jackpot will be €5000 next Thursday.
Last week’s numbers were 02, 04, 05,18. Seven players matched three numbers, winning €30 each.
The club raised €258 for the people of Ukraine at the match on Sunday. Thanks to everyone who donated.
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the O’Driscoll family of Faugheen on their recent bereavement
