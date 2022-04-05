Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers played Moyle Rovers in an exciting, high scoring game in Davin Park on Sunday.
The game ebbed and flowed throughout but in the end the Davins lost by four points. Final score was:1-23 to 3-21.
The team’s next match will be against Skeheenarinky in two weeks’ time.
The U15 footballers will play Newcastle in Davin Park on Thursday, April 7. The game is provisionally scheduled for 6.15pm.
The U13 footballers play twice this week. First game is against Clonmel Commercials on Wednesday, April 6 in Davin Park at 6.15pm. The team then welcome Mullinahone to Davin Park on Saturday, April 9 at 10am.
Numbers drawn in the juvenile lotto draw on March 28 were: 05, 06, 21,27. The jackpot wasn't won and four players who matched three numbers won €50 each. They were: Kathleen Ryan, c/o Louise; Áine O’Neill, c/o Mark Roche, Paula Orange, c/ Tender; Catherine & Tom Connolly, online.
