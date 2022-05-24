Search

24 May 2022

Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

24 May 2022 7:00 PM

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Junior B hurlers defeated Mullinahone in their opening game of the South Hurling League last Saturday evening. Final score was: 2-14 to 0-10.
The team play Cahir in the second round next Saturday evening.
The U17 team played Eire will play Galtee Rovers next Monday, May 30 also in tPairc na nEalaí at 7.30pm.
Meanwhile, the U15B team play Ballyporeen in the football Shield semi-final in Duneske in Cahir on Thursday at 7.30pm.
The U11 players take part in the Michael Hogan Football Tournament in Drombane this Saturday morning, May 28.
And the U9 players enjoyed a great evening last Friday when they played Kilsheelan in football. An excellent game was enjoyed by all. The Swan Club thank the young lady who refereed the game. It’s great to see young people getting involved in refereeing.
In camogie, the U8 team competed in a blitz in Ballylooby on Sunday and enjoyed a great morning.
The U21 girls have two championship games this week.
They played Gortnahoe on Tuesday and play Ballybacon on Thursday.
The Junior B girls play Ballingarry on Saturday evening.
This week’s juvenile lotto jackpot prize is €6,750. Numbers drawn in last week’s draw were: 14, 17, 19, 22. Three players matched three numbers and won €70 each.
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Lalor family of Woodland Heights and Hahessy family of Ballinagrana on their recent bereavements.

