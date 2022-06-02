Search

02 Jun 2022

Holycross Ballycahill GAA gears up for Club Fittest Four

The Bank Holiday weekend will be a busy one for all players in the club

One of the winning teams from last years event.

Following the success of last year’s ‘Club’s Fittest 4’ competition, Holycross Ballycahill GAA club is ready for this year’s event which takes place next Monday, June 6th at Holycross Ballycahill GAA Grounds in Holycross.


Ten teams of senior club players are already registered. Each team of four will compete for this year’s title.


Juvenile players are also participating for their own juvenile title across different age groups. Each of these teams will complete a challenging obstacle course (including: climbing wall, log carrying, sand bag lifting, tractor tyre pull, net crawl, water pipes and lots more…).


There will also be an opportunity for non-player and non-club member teams to participate on the day. Teams of 4 can register for €50. For further queries regarding participation in the event, please contact Club Secretary - Tomás Slattery at 0877569582.


You can also contribute to the fundraiser in two ways: directly sponsoring club players who all have sponsorship cards, or by donating to their go fund me page at: http://gofund.me/7467a264


A donation from the fundraiser will also be made to the Thurles branch of Jigsaw -whose work involves mental health support to young people.

