Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins U15 footballers defeated Emly in Davin Park last Saturday. Both teams put in a great display of football in hot conditions. The club is grateful to the team and their coaches.
The Davins club was delighted to welcome residents of Bridgewater House, along with the wider Carrick-on-Suir communit, to Davin Park last Friday to celebrate Africa Day with a Family Fun evening.
The event was organised by Martina Walsh, Bridgewater House community relations officer. It was a fantastic evening and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
LOTTO
The numbers drawn in last week’s juvenile lotto draw were 7,15,21,26.
The jackpot wasn’t won and five players matched three numbers to win €40 each. They were Betsy Ryan, c/o Billy Mackey; Denise McCauley, c/o Billy Mackey; Stephanie Crowe, Killonerry Close.
Helen O’Dwyer, c/o Marion Norris; Pauline Reade, c/o Maggies.
The jackpot for this week’s draw on Tuesday night was €7,000.
The Tipperary Ramblers (pictured above) Sean Callaghan, Dave Corbett and Ross Stafford will perform in Brewery Lane Theatre for the Clancy Brothers Festival this Friday, June 3
The road between Tipperary Town and Dundrum, above, has been closed recently due to road traffic collisions
Tipperary centres will be hoping to get additional funding to assist their work for Ukraine refugees
