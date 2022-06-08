Would you like to be a Kingfisher swimmer in Thurles?

Thurles Kingfisher Swim Club will hold try-outs coming up on Sunday June 12 at 4pm in Thurles Leisure Centre.



All children aged 6 to 17 and able to complete one length of the pool are very welcome to try out. We will include, as always, some fun and games. Contact Head Coach Chris Harris on 087 2468542 to book your son/daughter(s) try-out.



The club would like to express gratitude to Helen O' Meara, who stood down as Chairperson at therecent AGM. Helen was involved with the club for 10 years filling various voluntary positions. Thank you, Helen, for everything you gave to make Thurles Kingfisher SC the success it is today.



The club extends best of luck to Eimear Duggan who will compete in Cork over the June Bank Holiday weekend in a bid to qualify for this Summers National Age Group Championships, which will take place in July. Go Eimear!



The club would also like to extend best wishes to four long term swimmers retiring after 10 years membership - Sophie Harris, James Casey, Eoghan Wickham, and Michael Scully. They each received a gold coin for having moved all the way from Squad One as a 7-year-old to Squad Six as a 17-year-old. They are thanked for their dedication and commitment by their coaches, team mates, committee and volunteers. The club wishes them well sitting their Leaving Certificate and on into their futures, and hope they remain involved in the sport of swimming for the rest of their lives.



Testimonials



Sophie Harris (member 2012 to 2022):

“I started swimming with Thurles Kingfisher Swim Club ten years ago. In that time, I have made many great memories, and friendly rivalries across the 32 counties of Ireland and beyond.

“The competitive highlight is winning two National medals at the Community Games Finals in 2012 and then again in 2018.

“I am very grateful to all the coaches who helped me to achieve my goals, and to the volunteers who work in the background to help make the club great place to be.

“ I wish every success to the team mates I leave behind... Go Kingfisher!

Above: Sophie Harris pictured with her father and coach, Chris



Eoghan Wickham (member 2013 to 2022):

“ I’ve been swimming with the Kingfisher Swimming Club for the past 8 years. I started in squad 1 and progressed up through the squads with the help of great coaches.

“I have participated in lots of gala competitions. I learned early on that it’s not always about winning medals but more about progressing on a personal level and achieving personal bests (PBs).

“Achieving medals was always nice too! Swimming is a great sport to be a part of for so many reasons. It helps to maintain a level of general fitness. I have a life skill which will be an advantage for the rest of my life.

“I have made lots of friends with similar interests and goals. As a senior squad member, training 4 mornings a week at 6.30am instilled a great ethic of commitment and routine. The skills I learned have also helped me to go on and qualify as a pool and a beach Lifeguard in my spare time.

“I am 18 now and finishing with Kingfishers but I leave with great memories, and wish all the remaining club members success.

Pictured above: Eoghan Wickham

Michael Scully (member 2012 to 2020):

“As a young swimmer, Kingfisher Swim Club set the foundation for me to win Provincial and National medals which enabled my progression to the National Centre of Limerick Performance Pathway.

“Two years have now passed since I left Kingfisher SC however I have fond memories of my time and would like to wish the club and its members continued success.

Pictured above: Michael Scully



James Casey

James who the coaches would say is such a bubbly character who never failed to bring a smile to training and competition. said:

“I really enjoyed my time swimming with Kingfisher Swim Club and made lots of friends.

Pictured above: James Casey