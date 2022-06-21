Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan Junior B hurlers defeated Clerihan on Sunday in the South Hurling League and will play their last group game on Saturday – an away game against Ballybacon.
The U21 camogie team play a plate semi-final on Wednesday and are wished the best of luck.
The Swan Club congratulates Aaron on his great achievement of reaching the minor All- Ireland final as a member of the Tipperary Minor hurling team. Tipperary will play Offaly on July 2.
The club's juvenile lotto jackpot is €7,750 this week. Numbers drawn were 3, 7,23,28. Six players matched 3 numbers, winning €40 each.
The Swan Club extends condolences to the Drohan family of Chapel st on the recent passing of Jim.
