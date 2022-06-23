Templemore Ladies Football - news and fixtures

Templemore Ladies Football news
Our U12s are progressing very well in their respective divisions.
Team 1 defeated Silvermines at home in Div 1 on a score line of 6-5 to 1-2 on Saturday last.
They travel to Clonmel on Sunday 3rd July for their next game. Meanwhile team 2 were winners 2-5 to 2-3 over Ardfinnan in a cracking encounter in Div 4/5. Our U-14's are away to Clonmel in the summer league on Thursday evening (23rd).
U17 training has started for this group in preparation for the upcoming league which is due to kick off on July 8th.Templetuohy was the venue for the encounter between Tipperary and Dublin in the LGFA All Ireland championship. Tipperary put in a super performance against such strong opposition.
They defended superbly in what was an entertaining game.
A few well taken points from Dublin in injury time put the game out of reach of the home team. Final score 1-10 to 6pts. Templemore were well represented on the panel with Maria Curley (Capt), Aine Delaney, Shauna Quirke and Neassa Towey. We wish Maria well as she recovers from injury.
