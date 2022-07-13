Carrick Swan Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s senior hurling team won their 24th South Senior Hurling Championship title last Saturday evening by defeating Mullinahone in Clonmel. (see sports section).

The club congratulates the team’s management and players on this brilliant achievement and thank them for all their hard work and efforts so far this year.

The Swan senior hurlers’ South Championship campaign started on July 1 July when they comfortably defeated St Mary’s of Clonmel.

The players again gave another outstanding performance in the final defeating Mullinahone by four points. Final score: 1-21 to 1-17.

Every player displayed an excellent work rate, fighting spirit and determination but like every game there had to be a Man of the Match.

On this occasion it was Gavin O’Halloran. Gavin scored three times from sideline cuts that Joe Canning would have been proud of taking. Hopefully the team can now go on to bring another trophy back to the famed Swan Club in the weeks and months ahead.

Meanwhile, the club’s junior hurlers were beaten by Newcastle in the first round of their championship at the weekend. The U19 football team plays Knockmealdown Gaels in Newcastle on Wednesday at 7.30pm while the U19 hurling team plays Kilsheelan in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel on Friday at 8pm.

It was also a busy week for juvenile players. The U15A team defeated Ballingarry while the U12 team did well in a tournament in Clonea last Saturday and the U11 team played in the Theo English Hurling Festival.

The U13D team play Ballingarry on Saturday, July 16 while the U12 camogie team travel to Clonmel this Wednesday to play St Mary’s at 7.30pm.

The Juvenile Lotto draw jackpot will be €8,500 this week. Numbers drawn last week were: 10,19,22,28. Nine players matched three numbers and won €30 each.