01 Sept 2022

All the weekend soccer fixtures for Tipperary soccer

Action from last weekend's Premier League Clonmel derby between Clonmel Town and Wilderness Rovers played at the Cashel Road Complex. Picture: Michael Boland

01 Sept 2022

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

TSDL Youth League Division 1
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa, 2:30pm M. Corrigan
Cullen-Lattin v Two-Mile-Borris, 2:30pm M. Duffy
Slievenamon Celtic v Clonmel Celtic J. Lyons
TSDL Youth League Division 2
Donohill v Shanbally, 2:30pm J. O’Dwyer
Moyglass v Cashel Town, 2:30pm N. Coughlan
Cahir Park v Mullinahone, 2:30pm M. Frieberg.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Wilderness Rovers v Clonmel Celtic, 12 pm J. O’Dwyer
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 3pm J. Lyons
Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M. Jordan.


Clonmel Credit Union League Division 1
Cahir Park v St.Michaels, 3pm P. Keane
Tipperary Town v Mullinahone, 12 pm M. Duffy


Clonmel Credit Union League Division 2
Clerihan v Rosegreen Rangers 12 pm N. Coughlan.
Galbally United v Dualla, 3pm M. Duffy
Suirside v Cashel Town, 12pm G. Burke.
St. Nicholas v Cullen-Lattin, 12pm P. Keane

Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Donohill & District v Powerstown, 3pm M. Frieberg
Burncourt Celtic v Tipperary Town, 3pm G. Ward
Kilsheelan Utd v Cahir Park, 3pm M. Jordan
Two-Mile-Borris v Bansha Celtic, 12 pm M. Corrigan
Killenaule v Moyglass United, 12 pm B. O’Donoghue

Tipperary Youths Soccer: Clonmel Celtic give Clonmel Town a 7-0 thumping in derby game


SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

FAI Youth Cup
Deen Celtic v Cullen-Lattin
Stoneyford v Clonmel Celtic


TSDL Youth League Division 1
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Town
Two-Mile-Borris v Peake Villa


TSDL Youth League Division 2
Cashel Town v Cahir Park
Mullinahone v Donohill and District
Shanbally v Moyglass

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Munster Junior Cup – 1st Round
Two-Mile-Borris v Mullinahone.
Clonmel Town B v Peake Villa B.
Cahir Park v Wilderness Rovers.
Old Bridge v Bansha Celtic.
Clonmel Celtic v St.Michaels.
Galbally Utd V Killenaule Rovers.
Cashel Town v Powerstown.
Clerihan v Tipperary Town.


Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Town v Vee Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 2
Cashel Town v St.Nicholas
Dualla v Suirside


Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Tipperary Town v Donohill & District
Cahir Park v Burncourt Celtic
Bansha Celtic v Kilsheelan Utd.
Moyglass Utd v Two-Mile-Borris.

