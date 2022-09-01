All the weekend soccer fixtures for Tipperary soccer

Action from last weekend's Premier League Clonmel derby between Clonmel Town and Wilderness Rovers played at the Cashel Road Complex. Picture: Michael Boland
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa, 2:30pm M. Corrigan
Cullen-Lattin v Two-Mile-Borris, 2:30pm M. Duffy
Slievenamon Celtic v Clonmel Celtic J. Lyons
TSDL Youth League Division 2
Donohill v Shanbally, 2:30pm J. O’Dwyer
Moyglass v Cashel Town, 2:30pm N. Coughlan
Cahir Park v Mullinahone, 2:30pm M. Frieberg.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Wilderness Rovers v Clonmel Celtic, 12 pm J. O’Dwyer
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 3pm J. Lyons
Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M. Jordan.
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 1
Cahir Park v St.Michaels, 3pm P. Keane
Tipperary Town v Mullinahone, 12 pm M. Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 2
Clerihan v Rosegreen Rangers 12 pm N. Coughlan.
Galbally United v Dualla, 3pm M. Duffy
Suirside v Cashel Town, 12pm G. Burke.
St. Nicholas v Cullen-Lattin, 12pm P. Keane
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Donohill & District v Powerstown, 3pm M. Frieberg
Burncourt Celtic v Tipperary Town, 3pm G. Ward
Kilsheelan Utd v Cahir Park, 3pm M. Jordan
Two-Mile-Borris v Bansha Celtic, 12 pm M. Corrigan
Killenaule v Moyglass United, 12 pm B. O’Donoghue
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
FAI Youth Cup
Deen Celtic v Cullen-Lattin
Stoneyford v Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Town
Two-Mile-Borris v Peake Villa
TSDL Youth League Division 2
Cashel Town v Cahir Park
Mullinahone v Donohill and District
Shanbally v Moyglass
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Munster Junior Cup – 1st Round
Two-Mile-Borris v Mullinahone.
Clonmel Town B v Peake Villa B.
Cahir Park v Wilderness Rovers.
Old Bridge v Bansha Celtic.
Clonmel Celtic v St.Michaels.
Galbally Utd V Killenaule Rovers.
Cashel Town v Powerstown.
Clerihan v Tipperary Town.
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Town v Vee Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 2
Cashel Town v St.Nicholas
Dualla v Suirside
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Tipperary Town v Donohill & District
Cahir Park v Burncourt Celtic
Bansha Celtic v Kilsheelan Utd.
Moyglass Utd v Two-Mile-Borris.
Action from last weekend's Premier League Clonmel derby between Clonmel Town and Wilderness Rovers played at the Cashel Road Complex. Picture: Michael Boland
There were wins for Clonmel Celtic, Two-Mile-Borris, Bansha Celtic and Mullinahone in Tipperary Youths Soccer games at the weekend.
