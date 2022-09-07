Search

07 Sept 2022

Carrick Swan GAA Club's weekly news

Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Aileen Hahesy

07 Sept 2022 10:34 AM

Carrick Swan senior hurling team were defeated by Cashel in the third round of the Seamus O’Riain Cup last Saturday evening.
The team play the preliminary quarter-final on this coming Saturday in Boherlahan at 3 pm against Silvermines.
The club congratulates its junior B hurlers on their comprehensive win over local rivals
Carrick Davins last Friday evening. The Swan team have now both matches it has played in the championship so far. They play Ballybacon in the final group game.
Hard luck to the U19s who lost out to a strong St Mary’s team in their semi-final. The club thanks all the players and mentors for their commitment all year.
FOOTBALL
Meanwhile, the Junior footballers will play St Pats in the quarter-final of the South Championship on Thursday at 6.15pm in Monroe.
CAMOGIE
Junior B camogie girls play Portroe next Sunday in their round 3 game at Páirc na nEalaí at 2pm.
Hard luck to the U12 camogie team who were defeated by a strong Clonoulty Rossmore team in the county final at the weekend. The club thanks the management and players for all their hard work.
The U10 camogie players had a busy week. They travelled to Clonea for a very enjoyable evening camogie on Tuesday, August 30 and played a county blitz in Cahir last Saturday where they played teams from
Thurles, Cahir and Moycarkey. The U10 players continued improvement is a credit to them.
The U9 boys played in a blitz in St Molleran’s last Thursday and showed great skill. The Swan Club thanks the host club.
Juveniles
U13D team play St. Mary’s in South semi-final this evening Wednesday, September 7 at 6.30pm.
CHRISTMAS DRAW
The 12 day of Christmas draw tickets are on sale now for €50 each with over €20,000 in prizes on offer.
Lotto
This week’s lotto jackpot is €10,500. In last week's draw, seven players matched three numbers and won €30 each.

