26 Oct 2022

Dr Harty Cup Round 2: Win for Thurles CBS in local derby

But Cashel and Nenagh come a cropper in their games

Action from the Harty clash of Thurles CBS and Our Lady's Templemore this afternoon

26 Oct 2022 6:15 PM

Thurles CBS 2-17

Our Lady’s Templemore 0-10

Two preventable first  half goals sent Thurles CBS on their way to a comfortable win over neighbours Our Lady’s Templemore in round two of the Dr Harty Cup, Munster Colleges senior hurling championship at The Ragg this afternoon.

However. Nenagh CBS came a cropper against Christian Brothers College, Cork by 2-19 to 1-11 following their first round draw, while Cashel Community School  who had a big win in their first round fell to Árdscoil Rís, Limerick  by 3-12 to 1-15.

There was a big turn-out for the Mid Tipp Derby  and the passionate support of both sets of followers ensured a intense opening to the game.Heavy showers on a sodden pitch made life difficult for both teams who for twenty five minutes served up a rousing encounter with full-blooded challenges the order of the day. Both enjoyed their spells of superiority as the sides were tied at 0-4 each but then came the change.

Robbie Ryan tapped over two frees to push Thurles ahead and in the 25th minute Robbie Stapleton was on hand to ensure that Daniel Rossiter’s partly stopped shot finished in the net. Thurles had their tails up and on the half-time whistle Robbie Ryan’s free was deflected by a defender into the Templemore net to give the Thurles lads a 2-6 to 0-4 lead.

In the prevailing conditions that was a considerable advantage and it was going to take a huge improvement by Templemore to redress the situation in the second half. They battled hard in the third quarter but four Paddy Phelan points against two for Thurles through Jim Ryan and Jimmy Lahart, was not the kind of progress that threatened to reel in the opposition.

It was all one way traffic in the last quarter as Thurles outscored their opponents eight points to two to put themselves firmly in  control of their group in the competition with two wins from two games. It’s early days to be making predictions but this Thurles sides looks good enough to seriously challenge for honours. Their remaining group game is against Pobal Scoil na Trinoide Youghal who were comprehensively beaten by Templemore in the opening round.

Defensively Thurles were on top of their brief throughout with Eoin O Connell, Emmet Ralph and Jim Ryan ensuring  county minor goalie Eoin Horgan had a trouble-free hour. Further upfield Daniel Rosster was always in the thick of things, with Robbie Stapleton and Robbie Ryan clocking up the scores and the work of Aidan Stakelum and Joe Egan also to be admired.

Our Ladys will want to put this day behind them as quickly as possible. Had they not conceded the two first half goals through defensive errors, admittedly in extremely difficult conditions,  this game night have taken on a different complexion, but their campaign is not over yet, and a win over Rochestown College of Cork in their final group game would see them through to the quarter-finals, so there is much to play for.

In general terms they did not appear to have the options open to them, particularly in attack They scored just four points from play and that is an area that will concern them going forward.  Jamie Ormond, Paddy Phelan, Jamie Bergin, Michael Cahill and James Ryan worked relentlessly to further the Templemore cause but all round there  will need to be a big improvement if their challenge for honours is to be kept alive.

