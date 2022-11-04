Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Tickets have been selling rapidly for Carrick Davins GAA Club's Centenary Social at the Carraig Hotel on November 19.
It will include a four-course meal followed by dancing, with music performed by Supersoul Machine.
It’s sure to be a great evening and the club hopes to see all its members there. Numbers will be limited so be sure to contact Antoinette to reserve tickets as soon as possible. Payment links, an instalment plan, are available through Clubzap.
JUVENILE LOTTO
The club's Juvenile Lotto jackpot wasn't won last week. Numbers drawn were: 8, 14, 17, 22
Six people matched three numbers winning €35 each. They were: Tweff, c/o Louise; Maeve and Gerry, 12 Dunbane; Davy Benesch, 3 Ard Mhuire; Margaret Bartley, c/o Marion Norris; Ruth Fitzpatrick, c/o Tender; Carol Mackey, c/o David Cooke.
The official opening of the renovated community hall in Newcastle will take place onFriday November 4
The late Nellie Cahill (formerly of Carrick Street) and late of Rocks Rd. Nellie was, for many years owner of the Castle View along with her husband, Michael.
