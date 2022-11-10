Honeysuckle and Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore bid for fourth Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle

The history-making Honeysuckle could face one of the toughest battles of her entire career when she goes in search of an unprecedented fourth Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse next month after last season's Cheltenham Festival winners Sir Gerhard and State Man feature among the 15 entries for the eagerly anticipated Grade 1.

Limestone Lad, Solerina and Apple's Jade all won the Hatton's Grace three times, while the legendary Istabraq won it twice, but no horse has ever won it four times. That is yet another record Honeysuckle has her eyes on smashing if she can make it 17 wins out of 17 on Sunday, December 4.

Seven of those 17 victories have come at Fairyhouse and Henry de Bromhead has said all roads lead back to her beloved County Meath track as she begins her journey to the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March where she will try to emulates greats like Istabraq, See You Then, Persian War, Sir Ken and indeed Hatton's Grace by winning the hurdling showpiece for a third time.

Sir Gerhard was a brilliant winner of last season's Ballymore, while State Man won the County Hurdle, and that exciting pair are among six entries from the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable. The six-time Grade 1 winner Sharjah, Klassical Dream, Echoes In Rain and Saldier complete the potential challenge from Closutton.

Gordon Elliott has four entries, including last year's Champion Hurdle third Zanahiyr and Sire Du Berlais, who conquered Flooring Porter in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting in April.

Darver Star got as close to Honeysuckle as anyone when going down by just a half-a-length in the 2020 Irish Champion Hurdle and Gavin Cromwell's rejuvenated ten-year-old is set to take on the unbeaten wonder mare once again on the back of winning his last three outings in a row.

The Grade 1 Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase was won by subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Don Cossack in 2013 and Elliott has entered the hugely exciting Mighty Potter nine years on as he attempts to land the Grade 1 for a record-extending seventh time.

Other Elliott entries among the list of 24 possibles for the race include Three Stripe Life, Minella Crooner and Hollow Games.

Gaillard Du Mesnil was sent off favourite for last season's Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse and ran a fine race to take third behind Lord Lariat. As he failed to get his head in front last term, he remains a novice and is one of seven entries for the champion trainer. Flame Bearer, a recent transfer from the Pat Doyle yard, is a notable inclusion among the stellar entry list.

It is set to be a significant Sunday in the training career of Barry Connell as two of his stable stars are being aimed at Grade 1s.

Enniskerry, who has found a new lease of life over fences, is Drinmore bound, but perhaps the most exciting prospect in Connell's yard is the unbeaten Marine Nationale who features among the 28-strong entries for the first of the Grade 1s on December 4, the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

He is three from three and looked a potential future star when winning a maiden hurdle at Punchestown on his most recent start under Michael O'Sullivan.

American Mike got his hurdling career off to a pretty flawless start when he won at Down Royal last Friday and Elliott has never hidden his admiration for last season's Champion Bumper runner-up who is disputing favouritism for the 2023 Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival.

If the Bective Stud-owned five-year-old were to show up in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond, it would add huge intrigue to what is sure to be the hottest novice hurdle of the season as Champ Kiely, Dawn Rising, Imagine and Path D'oroux are all entered after impressing on their most recent outings.

The Bar One Racing Royal Bond is a proven stepping-stone to stardom as previous winners include Istabraq (1996), Moscow Flyer (1999), Hardy Eustace (2002), Hurricane Fly (2008), Jezki (2012) and Envoi Allen (2019).

Barney O’Hare, Bar One Racing CEO, said: "Bar One Racing as a brand are proud continue our long association with the Fairyhouse Winter Festival. As a racing fan this meeting delivers all you could wish for. It has established itself as the flagship meeting during the first half of the National Hunt season. Honeysuckle will draw a massive crowd as she seeks a fourth consecutive Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle. She's a public favourite but let's hope she faces some stern opposition! We've also seen some nice novices win during the autumn and the Royal Bond and Drinmore bring them all together. Competitive racing means strong turnover and this meeting delivers on that score."

Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse, added: “Yet again the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Day at Fairyhouse on Sunday December 4 looks like being the highlight of the pre-Christmas jumps season. We hope that Honeysuckle and Rachael will make it eight from eight from her visits to the Meath track as she continues to build her legendary status, but she certainly won’t have it all her own way.

“The Bar One Racing sponsored Royal Bond and Drinmore will once again provide the early test for the top novices and with the recent rain more horses are having the opportunity to run before the meeting, promising some very competitive racing. Thanks as always to Bar One Racing for their support and enthusiasm, Fairyhouse is very proud to partner with them.”