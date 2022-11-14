Rugby: Kilfeacle RFC down Skibbereen

With games coming thick and fast and after winning last week it was vitally important to continue with a win in the league, however when the opponents were Skibbereen, who were above Kilfeacle in the league, holding 3rd position and we were away from home it was going to be a tough assignment.

Although our form in the league has been good everyone knew that if we were to take something from this game we would have to perform to the best of our ability as a team. At 3.00pm on Saturday 12th of November the weather was dry, slippery underfoot and breezy. Being played on a Saturday and away for home meant that some players were not available for selection.

On such occasions it become obvious how important a large squad is. We, the visiting side, had the disadvantage of playing against a strong breeze and up the incline for the first half. Skibbereen started the game well and immediately pushed Kilfeacle back into their own 22.

This was as far as the home side advanced as they met the Kilfeacle defensive wall. As the half progressed Kilfeacle managed on a few occasions to push further into their opponent’s territory and managed to put together some threatening attacks but all the while the wet conditions and a marshalled and very large opposition stemmed the tide and using a good kicking game regained any territory lost. After 15 minutes of Skibbereen having the better of both possession and territory there were signs that Kilfeacle were coming to terms with their opponents and the conditions.

The squad that consisted of Adam O’Connell, Brendan Barron, Paddy Finnan, Darragh Kennedy, Bryan McLaughlin, Kevin Kinnane, Brian Barlow, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Shane Farrell, Cormac Ryan Minor, Gavin Heuston, Luke Heuston, Darren Lowry, Fiachra O’Grady, Rares Stoica, Kelan O’Connor, Brian Barron, Killian Noonan, Cathal Donovan, John Bourke and Kevin Doyle were proving immense for their attacking and defensive prowess.

After 16 minutes of attrition between the packs with the defences coming out on top the play was in the centre of the field. Some very quick thinking and awareness by Luke Heuston saw him take advantage of a flat back 3 in the Skibbereen defensive line. His pick and go from the middle of the pitch saw him burst through into open field. What ensued was a foot race between Luke and the Skibbereen fullback as he sprinted for the corner. A desperate diving tackle by the fullback was to no avail as Luke’s lung bursting run saw him touchdown in the corner for the opening score of the game. Luke took all of the time allotted to him to settle himself for the following conversion attempt but the angle and the strong breeze saw his attempt drift wide of the posts.

After 17 minutes Kilfeacle and District led by 5-0. This score unsettled the home side and their focus switched from attack to defence. Kilfeacle took advantage of the uncertainty in the Skibbereen defence and immediately from the restart piled on the pressure. Kilfeacle secured the restart and after numerous phases of play had re-entered the Skibbereen half. An excellent break through run by Brian Barlow saw him stopped just metres short of the Skibbereen line. Skibbereen resorted to illegal means to stop Kilfeacle’s advance. The penalty that was awarded to Kilfeacle was taken quickly taking advantage of their opponent’s defensive disarray.

Luke Heuston took the ball into contact, getting injured in the process, two passes later Darren Lowry scored under the posts for Kilfeacle’s second try. Luke Heuston gingerly picked himself up to score the conversion. It soon became obvious that Luke couldn’t continue and was substituted. Kilfeacle led by 12-0 but had lost their influential out half. The reshuffle in the backs meant that Kilfeacle lost their impetus and Skibbereen started to win some of the battles in the middle of the pitch.

In the last 15 minutes of the first half Skibbereen were winning ground using the elements to great advantage. In the 28th minute, after numerous phases of play, Skibbereen breached the Kilfeacle defensive line to score under the posts. This try was easily converted bringing the score to 12-7.

The consensus from the very vocal home supporters was that their team, were playing the better of the two. The majority of the remaining time was spent in the Kilfeacle half however some excellent defence by Kilfeacle meant that Skibbereen never threatened their try line. With time running out Skibbereen changed their tactic of kicking to the corner as they were struggling against Kilfeacle’s impressive lineout. In the 39th minute a penalty from outside the Kilfeacle 22 was scored by Skibbereen.

The half time whistle sounded shortly afterwards with the scoreboard showing 12-10 in favour of Kilfeacle and District. Winning by only 2 points meant that the Kilfeacle squad new that their discipline and hard work during the first half could be eroded in a few short minutes and that Skibbereen could easily have a realistic chance of achieving a vital home win if their discipline and work ethic wasn’t maintained.



At half time team manager, Aidan Gennery and coach Conor Keyes let their team know the gravity of the situation in no uncertain terms and Kevin Kinnane urged his team mates to continue on as they had been doing and that their patience and discipline would be rewarded. The second half became a real arm wrestle and for certain periods each side gained the upper hand however scoring opportunities were few and far between.

During the second half both sides were penalised for professional fouls or intentionally prevented their opponents for advancing by illegal means. It was when the other side had somebody in the sin bin that the scores came. From the restart, Skibbereen immediately took the game to Kilfeacle and gained territorial advantage.

To be honest Skibbereen were the better side during the first 20 minutes of the second half however they weren’t able to breach a very resolute Kilfeacle defence and impact the scoreboard. It was in the 61st minute before Kilfeacle had any prolonged attacking opportunities and to their credit Kilfeacle were able to do what Skibbereen were incapable of which was score.

A deliberate knock on 5 metres out from the Skibbereen line saw them penalised and provided Kilfeacle with the chance to tap quickly for Bryan McLaughlin to score in the corner. Gavin Heuston had taken over the kicking duties from his brother and narrowly missed the target. This brought the score to 17-10 in favour Kilfeacle. Kilfeacle pushed for another score but were held up over the line.

The game and the atmosphere had reached fever pitch and when, in the 71st minute, Skibbereen were restored to 15 men the pendulum sung again. In the 77th minute Skibbereen scored an excellent try in the corner and had the chance to level the game with the conversion kick. The kick was short and wide of its target and Kilfeacle cleared their lines. The game was now on a knife edge with the score 17-15 to Kilfeacle.

In the 84th minute Kilfeacle had a man sent to the bin for a deliberate knock on and the tension rose to a new level. The penalty was awarded on the touchline just outside the Kilfeacle 22 in a similar position to the missed conversion attempt. Skibbereen elected to tap and go. 4 minutes and 10 phases of play later Skibbereen had gained no ground but had retained the ball.

On the next phase of play Kevin Kinnane initiated a tackle and held up his opposing number in the tackle. All of the Kilfeacle pack piled in and Skibbereen could not get the ball back. Crucially Kilfeacle had won possession of the ball. Kilfeacle controlled the ball for 4 phases until the referee signalled that the time was up and the ball was gleefully dispatched to touch. Kilfeacle had won by 17-15 and gained an invaluable away win.



The team as ever are humbled by the amount of support they receive and hope that everyone will come and support them again next Saturday the 19th of November for the hugely anticipated All-Ireland Junior Cup Quarter-Final. Our opponents arriving to Morrissey Park on that date will be Enniskillen RFC and kick off is at 2:00pm.

Juvenile Training continues.

Both mini and youth Rugby training continue at Morrissey Park, (the Hill), in Kilfeacle every Friday at 18.30hrs. With a primary focus on fun, safety, learning the skills and improving the all-important agility, balance and co-ordination of each child we welcome back our regular players and we extend a warm welcome to any new players who would like to come and play for the Blues.

The under ages of Kilfeacle have experienced quite a degree of success over the past number of years and it is envisaged this year will be no different. Children from the ages of 6 and upwards are most welcome and importantly parents of the children are encouraged to come to the sessions, meet the coaches of each of the grades, meet the other parents and generally integrate within the groups. So, see you all in Kilfeacle every Friday at 6.30.