Tipperary Soccer: Two-Mile-Borris and Peake Villa B advance in Munster Junior Cup

Munster Junior Cup (3rd Round)

Two-Mile-Borris 6 Bansha Celtic 2

Two Mile Borris are enjoying a very good season this year, and continued their good form by knocking fellow Premier League side Bansha Celtic out of this years Munster Junior Cup, with an excellent performance on a very poor day weather wise in Newhill Park.



The game started in very wet conditions, but the home side adapted better and opened the scoring in the tenth minute when Loran O’Toole rose highest to head a corner kick to the net.



Playing with confidence now, the home side doubled their lead eight minutes later when Jamie Carey picked up a ball at the edge of the Celtic area, and smacked a low drive beyond the reach of the visiting keeper.

But Bansha were creating chances of their own at this stage and pulled a goal back minutes later when Kevin Power found the net from a well taken volley from the edge of the area.

But minutes afterwards the Celtic cause became a more difficult one, when they were reduced to ten men, and Borris compounded this by adding a third goal ten 10 before the break through Jamie Lee.



Looking in control now, Borris got caught from a quick break out of the Bansha defence which saw Darren McGrath get on the end of some good play to re-establish the home sides two goal lead at the break.



With conditions worsening in the second half, and Celtic struggling without their full compliment of players, the home side took control and dominated the half from start to finish. They added a fourth goal when Carey got his second on the hour mark, and made any idea of a comeback redundant five minutes later when Michael Foley got his side’s fifth with a bullet header to the net.



Four minutes from time Jamie Carey completed his hat trick and added a sixth, to take Borris into the open draw where they won’t be wanted by any time in the next round.

Vee Rovers 1 Peake Villa B 2

Peake Villa’s seconds joined their first team in the open draw for this year’s Munster Junior Cup when they pulled off an upset in beating Premier League strugglers Vee Rovers in a very wet and windy Clogheen on Sunday afternoon.



The weather made it particularly difficult for both sides to get into any kind of rhythm and there were very few real chances created by either for most of the first period of the game.



It looked like they were about to go to the break scoreless until a late Villa attack saw the home side concede a penalty that was despatched to the net by Colm Murphy for a 1-0 half time lead.



Twenty minutes into the second half, Murphy again was at the end of the best move of the game and he finished coolly from 12 yards out to make it two for Villa and look like they were going to advance comfortably.



But only five minutes later, Rovers pulled a goal back when Dylan Walsh fired home a 20 yard drive to reduce his sides deficit to the minimum again.

After that the hosts dominated and fired everything they had at Villa, but as has been the problem so often this season, they were not able to turn chances into goals and the away side took the win in the end.