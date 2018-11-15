Templemore's Joe Hough celebrates his eightieth birthday with family, friends and colleagues

Pictured below Joe and Tommy Ryan. Both have completed over 50 years of service with Templemore Motor Works. Legend has it that they never exchanged a cross word!

Joe is a well known figure in Templemore and surrounding areas. He grew up in Killea and started work in Templemore Motor Works in 1954 at the tender age of 16. He worked in the garage for over 55 years and was highly regarded as one of the foremost motor mechanics in Munster.

Joe’s knowledge of engines was legendary with customers travelling long distances to have Joe Hough carry out work on their car. His legacy remains in the mechanics he trained there and who continue his proud tradition.

Joe retired a few years ago and his work friends were delighted that he and his family could come together for a night of great fun, music and memories in his old workplace.

Joe is wished many happy years of well earned retirement by all.