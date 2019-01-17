Templemore's Lakeside bids farewell to Billy ‘The Brad’ Bradish

A Tribute

A noble Irish man was he.

And Billy was his name.

He belonged to Tipperary.

And from Templemore he came.

Billy Bradish’s unexpected passing marks the end of another chapter in the remarkable story that is Lakeside Pitch and Putt Club and coming so soon following the recent passing of another stalwart Paddy Purcell.

Billy or “The Brad” as we always referred to him became involved with the sport in the early 1980’s and for the first year or so he was quite content to practice on his own, and every attempt at encouraging him to enter a competition was dismissed. About that time the club was undergoing major developments and rather than standing idly by, Billy rolled up the sleeves and helped when and where possible. His wife Dorothy and members of his family regularly came to the assistance of the club in the build up to major events which was much appreciated. Sometime thereafter he came on board the committee and later served as Captain, Chairman and President, and always carried out his duties with dignity and professionalism. For some of us his time as chairman evokes some special memories, especially if you were late arriving to a meeting. The Brad was a firm believer in punctuality and those who arrived late were given a verbal yellow card and, in a way, it was reminiscent of our school days when the teacher stood menacingly at you from the top of the class room if you were late. The question we asked ourselves was: “is he serious”?

We didn’t know Billy very well at that time and we had no idea how mischievous he could be. In time we discovered the man with the executive powers was a gentleman to his finger tips and generous to a fault. When Billy felt he was confident enough to take part in competitions he did so, but never in a competitive sense. For The Brad it was always about beating par, enjoying the moment, meeting and mixing with players from different clubs in the Munster area. Billy and his good friend the late Ned Dudley regularly competed with and against each other and derived immense enjoyment from the sport. During his time in business, Wednesday was a good time to leave Town and head for a pitch and putt course elsewhere in the Province or maybe to the Town of Cobh to view a recently arrived majestic ocean liner or for some mackerel fishing which I suspect was his favourite pastime. He had a great sense of humour and invariably had a story or funny incident to tell you. Billy was on board when the club held its first open weekend in August 1983, and in 1989 the club hosted the Gents National Matchplay finals which was a momentous occasion for Lakeside and for Billy who was club President at that time.

Following his retirement from business and pitch & putt he devoted his time to leisurely walks in the park with his beloved dog Tipp. He was a strong defender of our fur and feather friends who share our wonderful park with us. Occasionally Billy dropped in to the club house to bring himself up to date on current activity, but more often he could be seen standing by the railings looking across the course and it’s certain he was remembering other times and events and the many friendships he formed during his time with the club. He was an immensely popular member and was held the highest regard by members and non-member’s alike. Billy, Ned Dudley, Charlie O’Brien, Jim Moore and Jimmy Turner were wise and wonderful men, all great servants of the club and they each brought to Lakeside a touch of “Irish Royalty” which did a lot to raise the profile of the club. At the top of the course beside the Athletic track is a tee box which bears the following inscription “The Brads Corner” which was the scene of some memorable moments. Yes, the Brad could tell you the difference between bending a tee shot and bending the shaft of a club.!!. There was a large attendance of past and present members at his funeral which was testament to his popularity and they provided a guard of honour from the funeral home to St. Mary’s Church.

On behalf of the club President, Chairman, Captains, Committee, members past and present, also the many friends he encountered over the years at Lakeside, sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Dorothy, sons Nigel, Gordon, Mervyn, daughters Avril, Audrey, Pamela, Gillian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Rest in peace Billy and may heaven be your home. D.W