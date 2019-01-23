Templemore Athletic Club memorial 5k

Pictured above: Boys U10 athletes Dan Ryan, Donal Ryan, Fionn Slevin and Shane Gleeson, winners of the bronze medal in the 4x200m relay at the Munster Indoor Interclub Relays

It may be hard to believe this June will be the 15th anniversary of the death of the late Garda Inspector Ned Lafferty of Talavera who played a key role in the success and development of Templemore Athletic Club.

Ned was also involved in many other organisations, including Templemore Golf Club, the Snooker Club and Garda clubs and societies.

Templemore Athletic Club will commemorate his memory with a 5k run / walk around Cloone on Tuesday May 21 at 8pm. There will be prizes for runners and walkers.

We hope to have many people out for the walk element of the evening as many who did the Operation Transformation walk last week would be ideally suited to this challenge. We look forward to seeing a great turnout (over 15s) for this event.

Pictured below: Boys U13 Dylan Bergin, Cormac Healion, Aaron Dunford, Jack Carroll and Joe Burke with coaches Marion O'Connor and Alan Dunford. These boys are Munster Champions in the 4x200m relay and are now going to compete at National level for Templemore AC. Well done boys