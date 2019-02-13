Late Elizabeth (Connie) Maher, Templemore

The death occurred on February 1 of Connie Maher Marion Road, Templemore. She died peacefully in Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, surrounded by her loving family.

A Dublin native, Connie left school at a young age and worked for a number of years in Cadbury’s in Dublin. In the early 60’s she met and married John Maher from Templemore. They moved to work in Kilburn in London, returning to Templemore in 1970. The family lived at 14 McDonagh Terrace with John’s sister Mary until 1973 when they received the keys to 21 Marian Road. Connie had finally got what she always wanted – her own home to raise her family.

She loved to sing, her now adult children recall waking up in the morning to the sound of her beautiful voice coming from downstairs. They remember the time when her beloved mother died and Connie inherited an old Radiogram with lots of old ‘78 records including many of her favourites Nat King Cole, Perry Como, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald etc., etc. There followed many happy evenings of loud singsongs in the Maher household!

Thomas’s death in 2000 left a real void in her life, but she always remained very positive thanks to help from friends, neighbours and general kindness from Templemore people which helped so much.

This kindness and help was also evident and appreciated in her final years as she struggled with dementia.

Connie was a kind, happy, generous lady with an incredibly strong faith, and closeness to God. She will be sadly missed by all who knew the pleasure of her company.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her loving husband John, sons Declan, John and Michael, daughters Anne and Imelda, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains reposed in Grey’s Funeral Home. Following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, she was laid to rest in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.