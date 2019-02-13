LOCAL DRAMA
Loughmore Drama Group present an evening of drama and dinner not to be missed
Final preparations for the fast approaching for the dinner theatre in Loughmore
Pictured on stage left to right Anne Eviston, Siobhan Maher, Paul Flanagan, Trisha McGrath. Watching is Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters and director Kay Martin
Kay Martin is pictured directing the “Marys“ through their paces for next week’s Loughmore Drama Group's Dinner Theatre. Starting on this Thursday night - Valentines night for 3 nights. Some tickets available for Thursday night. An evening promising hilarious drama with two short comedy pieces to be enjoyed with a delicious two course dinner with tea/coffee. Bring your own wine/beer. Starting at 7:45pm in Loughmore Community Hall. To book contact Siobhan 087 2168169 or any group member. Don’t miss a great night!
