Templemore Community Development Association seek support for fundraising ventures

Templemore Community Development Association will embark on a fundraising venture over the coming weeks to support the ongoing development of the town.

The association has been running for three years now with a number of projects coming to fruition in recent months.

Following on from successfully negotiating the fabulous new Christmas lights with Tipperary County Council, TCDA also secured the funding for repairs to the Park wall on the Dunkerrin road which is now complete and is looking resplendent once again.

A new Town Plan is also currently being developed and it is hoped to be ready by the end of the month. These projects are financed in the main through substantial local authority and EU funding but must be supported by local community contributions as a percentage of the overall cost ranging from 10% to 25% depending on the funding stream.

We have enjoyed an excellent working relationship with the various government bodies and the local council and our learning curve to getting projects through is growing steadily.

We appeal to all the residents, business community and organisations in town to support this venture as these projects are brought to fruition by the people for the people. Your contribution will make a difference.