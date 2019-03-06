Templemore Men’s Group goes from strength to strength

The Templemore Men’s Group has gone from strength to strength since its formation in November 2015.

Operating out of the Youth Work Ireland Tipperary building (the Old Courthouse) on Bank St, it is run by Sara Leahy, Family Support Worker with the MORE Family Support Project.

Meeting once a week for two hours, the group is open to any man over the age of 18 from Templemore and surrounding areas. The men have completed a wide range of courses since the group began.

These courses have included Willow Craft, Community Music, Cooking, Art, Computers and Wood Craft but to name a few. They are fortunate to have these courses funded by the Tipperary ETB meaning the cost of participation is minimal.

They have played Pitch & Putt and gone on day trips to such places as Collins Barracks, Spike Island and Dublin Zoo. The courses and trips are always decided by the group themselves. When they are not taking part in a course, the men come in and play pool, darts and have a chat over a cup of tea.

Currently the group runs every Wednesday from 10-12pm as they are doing an Art & Craft course.

New members are always welcome and can join at any time by just coming in. If you would like any further information please call Sara on 087 2642203.

Pictured below: Some members doing basket weaving and rush work