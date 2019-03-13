Only days to go to 43rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Templemore

There are only days to go to Templemore’s 43rd Annual Parade and, weather permitting, it will surpass that of the many former successful parades.

The 70’s /80’/s themed parade itself starts at 12.30 sharp from the ‘Canon’s Corner’ on the Thurles road. This will be the meeting point for all entries with the exception of the smaller children who will step it out from Templemore College on the route.

We ask all entrants to please be prepared and ready to go on time and have your written piece handed in to Myles beforehand (at the reviewing stand).

The Best Dressed Window will be judged on Saturday March 16 (Eve of St Patrick’s Day.

Prize money will be given out at the announcement of winners, so please make sure you have a representative present to pick up your winnings !

Thank you to all who supported the Table Quiz on Saturday night last, and many thanks to Paul and Bríd Brophy for hosting the quiz in their premises.

On the Parade Day we ask you to be safe on the road, especially as the parade is passing through town and to pay close attention to the stewards on duty.

The Blessing of the Shamrock takes place on this Sat evening March 16 in the Dining Room in Templemore Arms Hotel at 8.30pm. Feel free to come along and partake in the night’s festivities, including a little music from the girls and boys from Our Lady’s Secondary School.

We applaud and thank these students in advance for their continued presence at this event. The Grand Marshal of the parade will also be announced at this event.

Some light refreshments will be served.

On a final note, we hope everybody has a happy and safe St Patrick’s Day, and it may not be a bad idea to finish off the day with a trip to “The OLD ARMS” where the Pitch & Putt Club are holding a 70’s/ 80’s Disco and your support will be greatly appreciated.