The late William (Bill) Carr is deeply mourned in Templemore

It is with deep sadness that the Templemore community and many places further afield learned of the passing of William (Bill) Carr on Tuesday February 26, 2019.

Bill was a gentleman who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

He was born on September 12 1940 in Moyliscar, just outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath to Madeline and Hugh Carr and was one of ten siblings: Mary, Olive, Bridget, Primrose, Hugh, Winifred, Madeline, Daphne, and Daisy.

Bill spent most of his youth growing up on the beautiful Gaybrook estate, home of the Smyth family where his father and mother worked and lived. Full of oak trees, rolling hills, meadows and plenty of lush woods it was a magical childhood playground that he always cherished. His father was the Head Groom and Bill often spoke about times spent with the horses: one very special one was Quare Times, whom his father bought for the estate, broke in for training and went on to win the Grand National.

Bill attended boarding school at Wilsons Hospital. He was a clear leader from an early age – captaining his rugby team at Wilson’s hospital, becoming a prefect, excelling academically and later being a manager and mentor in so many aspects of his life.

Bill left home in the 1960s to serve in the Royal Air Force with the air-sea Helicopter Rescue Service on Anglesey and to study engineering. As a vibrant young man he played rugby for Gwynedd County travelling all over the UK.

One night after graduating in September 1966 and out celebrating with his friends he was fated to meet his future wife, Rita Jones whom he asked for a dance and they went on to enjoy a lifetime of love and adventure together. Bill and Rita were married on October 5 1968 in the little country church of Brynamine in the mountains above Colwyn Bay and the couple set up their first home in Llanfairpwllgwyngyll (in short Llanfair P.G) on Anglesey.

Two years later Bill left his military career and the couple moved to Ireland to live and work in Dublin where they later purchased their first home in Leixlip, County Kildare. Four children followed: Three girls Tanya, Zoë and Heather and one boy David who much to the family sorrow died of a cot death. Bill worked as the head engineer for the Irish Glass Bottle company at this time during which he developed new technology for the business which went on to be patented.

In 1979 Bill, Rita and family moved to the little village of Stradbally near Dungarvan in Co. Waterford embedding themselves fully into life with treasured friends and community by the sea, known to spend as much time as possible at the beautiful Stradbally Cove.

In 1989 Bill and his family moved to Templemore working for the then Triplex and later Taylor Made as Director of Quality control and set up home in Oakdale with wonderful neighbours and establishing new and cherished friendships.

Bill made himself an active member of his community whereever he was, utilising his great capacity to work with others, all done with generosity, integrity and conviction. He:

- Started the social services/a branch of the St Vincent De Paul in Leixlip –often called upon at night to help with many domestic and social problems.

- Chaired the Board of management of St James primary school in Stradbally.

- Was an active member of the tidy towns supporting Rita’s leadership in both Stradbally and Templemore.

- Was an active member of the resident’s association Templemore.

- Led on the restoration of St Marys Church Templemore, including its tower, working with the heritage trust, and the council – sourcing tens of thousands of euros for the project.

- Led on founding the Development Association of Templemore and worked with its finance group to secure tens of thousands of euros for current town’s restoration projects.

- Was an active member of the church being a lay reader and church warden several times throughout this life and contributing to many vestry committees.

He was encouraged a number of times to join the church throughout his life but he always knew that his strength was in supporting it which he cared for so much.

Bill was a person of great depth, deeply spiritual, independent of mind, true to his views and a great source of advice and encouragement. Throughout his life he was continually involved in the day to day lives of others. He had a great understanding and support of many, become known as a confident, while offering meals and any assistance that he could when needed.

Bill had an astonishing breadth of interests and intellect. He was an avid reader. He had an incredible passion for gardening and love of nature transforming all his gardens into oases. He had a love of physics and maths which he enjoyed to his final day.

Art was also a passion born out in many of his drawings and paintings. He enjoyed keeping fit and was known as the very fast walker in Templemore doing this regular 5km walks with plenty of chats along the way.

Being an engineer, he could turn his hands to making just about anything from beautiful dolls houses to art easels, tree houses, a polytunnel for growing vegetables, an art studio and so much more. Bill was also an artist in the kitchen: the fruits of his labour in the garden were transformed into flavour filled dishes mostly without recipes and always so well presented. At work Bill cared about always doing the best job possible and was known for his visionary approach in helping to develop and evolve businesses. In his retirement years he gained a teaching qualification and taught English to a small Polish speaking group in the community which he very much enjoyed.

Bill along with Rita patiently and lovingly guided their children through school and enjoyed seeing them do well in university and in their chosen carers.

They both loved the sun and often travelled with extended family to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands which they both often described as their second home.

As many know, Bill did not have an easy time of it over recent years. Losing Rita to breast cancer in June 2015 was heart wrenching, but he handled it with a steely determination to carry on, only to be beset by a series of medical setbacks.

Despite the difficulties he continued to find joy in life and managed to share that joy through his spirit of discovery and of possibility and of hope right in the face of darkness which was admired by so many.

On February 26 2019 Bill left this world behind in the loving care of his three daughters.

He will be very sadly missed by his family, community and all who knew him but his irrepressible kind and visionary spirit lives on and illuminates every place in the world that he touched.

His three daughters Tanya Zoë and Heather would like thank the community of Templemore and beyond for all their loving support over the past 7 years through both Bill and Rita’s ill health.