Templemore Community Services celebrates its 40th anniversary

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Templemore Community Services. Main picture above shows clients who attend daily: Michael Dunne, Nancy Maher, John Russell, Teresa Devaney, Michael Flynn, Ned Patterson, Michael McDonnell, Peter O’Donoghue, David Cambie, Betty Bergin, Phyllis O’Toole, Kitty Bohan, Marie Fogarty, Ann McNamara, Kathleen McCarthy, Mary Morrissey.

From very humble beginnings in temporary premises in Mary Street, the fledgling service established itself under the charge of Sr Mairead Ryan, its full time social worker, and offered help and support to many people in our community.

The old Irish saying is that we all live in the shadow of one another. We are all interdependent. The support we receive in and from our community, at times of difficulty and challenge, help us to survive and find contentment again. It is this principle which guides the work of Templemore Community Services.

Over the years there have been many milestones in the Social Services journey: the opening of a Pre School facility in 1980: moving to the former CBS Monastery in Bank Street in 1987 (thanks to Canon Noonan’s generosity); opening of a Day Care facility for retired and elderly people in 1988: the purchase of a specially adapted minibus to serve the needs of the community in 1996 and many others.

The main activities of the service remain as, family support and social work intervention for individuals and families, our community Playschool and our Day Care Centre. The centre in particular is a haven for many people including those living by themselves or who feel the challenge of advancing years.

A warm welcome is always assured from the good humoured and very caring team of Anne, Clara, Christine, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Peter, Pat, Sadie, Trish and Winnie, Orlaith and Kathryn. Our kind and caring bus drivers go well beyond the call of duty in caring for our clients to whom the kitchen staff always serve delicious meals.

Services provided include musical afternoons, arts and craft classes, reflexology, hairdressing, physiotherapy, bingo, poetry readings, book clubs, bingo and regular parties.

The service faces continuous challenge to adapt and change, to ensure it remains a relevant and effective service. It continues to enjoy the widespread support and goodwill of the entire community for which The Board is very grateful.

The current Board comprises the following: Dorothy Bradish, David Cambie, Deirdre Conlon, Michael Crowley, Teresa Devaney, Fr Conor Hayes, Reene Ludlow and Sr Mary Moloney.

Vacancies have presently arisen at the Day Care Centre for retired people over 65 to avail of our services, where you will be warmly welcomed in our homely atmosphere.

Our bus drivers will collect people from their homes on a daily basis within a ten mile radius, 5 days a week.

Absent from pictures is Michael Crowley our Chairman.

The service looks forward to continue to work with the many voluntary groups in the area, to fulfil the needs of our community for many years to come.

The physio class - Physiotherapist Stephen Corridan, Mary Hoare, Maura Crowe, Mary Ryan, Mary Jo Ryan, JJ McDonald, Matt O’Connell with David Cambie, Ann McNamara and Teresa Devaney in the background

From left, bus driver Peter O’Donoghue, pictured with staff members Christina Fitzgerald, Ann McNamara, and committee members Sr Mary Moloney, Teresa Devaney, David Cambie

Kitchen staff - Kathleen Quirke, Sadie Eid, Clara Keegan

Social work/admin staff - Sr Mary Moloney, Winnie Grisewood, Teresa Devaney, Kathyrn Delaney, David Cambie

Committee members and staff, Deirdre Conlon, Dorothy Bradish, Teresa Devaney, Renee Ludlow, Elizabeth Ryan, Pat Dooley, bus driver