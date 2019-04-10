The late Kathleen Egan was everybody's friend

Kathleen Anne Egan (nee Costigan), of Cowpark, went to be with her God on March 18, 2019 at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harolds Cross aged 70 years.

Since her diagnosis with cancer almost two years ago she had a very positive outlook and did not complain. The last few months of Mam’s illness were extremely difficult for her, however she received so much love, support and prayers from so many family and friends, and for this we will be eternally grateful to you. Speaking to Mam you were assured of her full attention. She always appreciated and accepted your offer of kindness.

Mam was born on December 1, 1948 in Toher, to Patrick and Catherine Costigan, (nee Deegan), a united family of three brothers and three sisters. She attended Toher NS before boarding at the Presentation School in Thurles.

Mam’s path through life took many turns. She entered the Presentation Convent in Thurles but God had other plans for her. She joined the Bank of Ireland in Athy where she made many lifelong friends.

She met Dad in 1969 and they married on May 10, 1975 and lived in Dublin for several years until fate took a hand again with the untimely passing of Dad’s brother Pat in 1978.

They then moved home to the family farm at Cowpark where Kathleen adapted to the life of a farmer and happily rasied her family of five children Siobhan, Catherine, Lorraine, Pat and Lorcan. She was an expert in the sheep maternity ward but got no pleasure in sending her lambs to the factory. During that time she took care of her own mother and Dad’s mother until their deaths in 1993 and 2002 respectively.

After her mother died Kathleen wanted to help and care for others (as was her nature) and along came the Chernobyl children.

The first two little boys Sasha and Sergi quickly found a place in her heart, but on their return home, her heart ached and her eyes wept but this did not deter her from repeating this exercise for several years to follow.

Simultaneously for a short period of time she became involved with the social services delivering meals and having a chat to the housebound community. In 2005 her daughter Catherine decided to open her hairdressing business in Main St Templemore so Kathleen (aged 50) decided to commit to two years of studying hairdressing in St Sheelan’s College, and the genie was out of the bottle. She absolutely loved the business, the staff and the crème de crème …… the clients, and they all loved her back.

Mam was a great bridge player, being introduced to the game by Aunty Nora McLoughlin who became her mentor and partner that further developed into a lifelong friendship, indeed she took care of both Nora and George McLoughlin for many years until their deaths in 2005.

Mam always loved bridge and playing cards, and she was a valued member of Templemore Bridge Club for many years. She loved cards and especially 25 and tried very hard to pass on that skill to her grandchildren.

Our mother Kathleen was a warm, compassionate and vibrant woman, who always went out of her way to help others, no matter what. She was a kind and dignified lady who had a passion for life.

She had a wonderful sense of humor which endeared her to everyone she came in contact with. It’s a great testament to her nature, that she formed so many, long and lasting friendships, over the years which was manifest at the large numbers of people who paid their respects at her funeral.

Mam felt very blessed and proud of her 14 grandchildren, and they all loved their Ninnie dearly. All the love and support herself and Dad gave us children, knew no bounds. Throughout Mam and Dad’s 50 yrs together, they have been the most devoted and loving couple, celebrating the highs, supporting each other through the lows, but always singing from the same hymn sheet in every aspect of their lives.

In April of 2017 Mum was dealt bad hands of cards that were tough to play. She knew that this terminal illness was in charge of her body, but not her mind, or her faith, and we can all take comfort in her passing, as she had no regrets, her heart was full of love and her soul the purest of whites.

Her faith was her rock all her life and she was always joking with Fr John Egan when things were not going too good that he had to pray harder. One of her favourite prayers was “O Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you”, a prayer she recited many times immediately prior to her passing.

So finally Mam, we love you so much, I know we can’t hold on to you, but we will always keep you close in our hearts. You will never be forgotten, and we will mind Daddy. Rest In Peace.