Templemore Bridge Club present prizes

The President’s Prize was played for over the past 2 weeks. Following dinner in Murphy’s on Monday night last prizes were presented to the winners, with Fr Martin Murphy taking the coveted President’s Prize presented to him by President Kathleen Collier.

The AGM followed at which the Margaret Hassey was introduced for the coming year.

Results:

1st: Fr Martin Murphy

2nd Mary Ryan

3rd: Geraldine Collum

4th: Máire Wixted

Past President: Gertie Kelly

6th : Mary O’Rorke

7th: Margaret Brolan

8th: Renée Ludlow

9th: Breda Murphy

10th: Margaret Hassey.