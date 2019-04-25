CARDS
Templemore Bridge Club present prizes
President Kathleen Collier presenting the winner fr Murphy with his prize
The President’s Prize was played for over the past 2 weeks. Following dinner in Murphy’s on Monday night last prizes were presented to the winners, with Fr Martin Murphy taking the coveted President’s Prize presented to him by President Kathleen Collier.
The AGM followed at which the Margaret Hassey was introduced for the coming year.
Results:
1st: Fr Martin Murphy
2nd Mary Ryan
3rd: Geraldine Collum
4th: Máire Wixted
Past President: Gertie Kelly
6th : Mary O’Rorke
7th: Margaret Brolan
8th: Renée Ludlow
9th: Breda Murphy
10th: Margaret Hassey.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on