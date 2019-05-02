Templemore hosts Ned Lafferty 5k remembrance race and walk

Ned Lafferty (R.I.P), late Garda Inspector, who served in the Garda College, Thurles, Tipperary Town and Templemore will be remembered on Tuesday, May 21 with a 5k race and walk.

Ned was a man of the community with his lifetime involvement in Templemore Athletic Club, Golf Club, Snooker Club and many other organisations.

Prior to his Templemore days Ned was involved in Tallaght groups and Coiste Siamsa an Garda Siochana. Ned attended the finals of the World Police & Fire Arms Games in the Vancover as team manager.

Ned Lafferty, a native of Doolin, Co Clare, was a ‘Banner’ man throughout his life, but his two loves in his sporting life were athletics and golf.

The Templemore Athletic Club will remember Ned Lafferty on May 21 by staging the 5K Run & Walk over the “Cloone Course”; for those of you unfamiliar with that course the event will start at Polly’s Pub, turning left at the Garda College, then travelling out by Woodville, over the railway bridge and then at Cloone Cross it will turn left and return to Templemore, finishing at the Old Court House.

There are many prizes and spot prizes for participants, with prize categories (after the first 3 men and first 3 women), over 40, over 45, over 50, over 55 and over 60. The race is fully sponsored so a great night will be had by all. The value of the prizes is €1,500.

Entries will be taken on the night from 6.30 p.m at the Clubhouse on the Athletic Track, participants will then make there way to the start line at Polly’s Pub. “Pin & Chip” timing for competitors will be in operation.

This will be a great evening of fun and sport on the Cloone course with all finishers putting their walk and race numbers in the drum at the finish line for a special prize.

That prize is a mid-week break in Doonbeg Golf and Country Club, Doonbeg, Co Clare.

So, all runners get that race number in the drum and be in with the chance of a fabulous prize…. Three weeks to go ! Get walking!

We invite all persons over 15 to get jogging or walking in the coming weeks in preparation. Further details:- 087-209 6356