Templemore Alzheimers Tea Day in honour of Active Retired member Alice Bergin

Go raibh mile maith agaibh go léir!!

Templemore Active Retirement hosted an amazing Tea Day in honour of the late Alice Bergin. Alice introduced us to hosting a Tea Day a few years ago to support people living with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia in our area.

We raised €770 on Thursday last which will go right to the heart of our communities all around the country.

€10 can provide an hour at an Alzheimer’s cafe for a person with dementia. €25 can provide one hour of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy. €50 can provide a session of Musical Therapy to people with dementia. €100 can run a social club for one day.

The Alzheimer’s Society operate a Helpline Service at 1800 341 341.

This is just one of the many events we organize throughout the year and

we always welcome new members to join us.

Our next meeting is on Wednesday May 15 in McAuley Centre Templemore.