Templemore Athletic Club Ned Lafferty 5k a great success

This race was a wonderful success on Tuesday of last week. The evening was a lovely summer evening with a great crowd of walkers and runners attending.

We wish to thank all the sponsors and all their names are currently on display in the Athletic Clubhouse.

Of course without the Order of Malta it would not have been possible to carry out such a successful event. We also thank all our club stewards – 24 in all for providing a safe course and we also thank the Lafferty family who allowed us associate Ned Lafferty’s name with the event.

Community Games Athletics

This event takes place on Sunday next June 2 on Templemore Athletic Track. The following traffic arrangements will be in place:

- No parking on on Lake View Drive Road

- Parking in car parks provided under direction from the attendants

- No Hawkers allowed

- One-Way system operates – entry via Park Lane and exit via Marian Road.

This has been sanctioned by An Gárda Síochana.

This traffic arrangement applies to residents and park users i.e, entry opposite Eurospar.