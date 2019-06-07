New 24 hour defibrillator initiative in Templemore

A Defibrillator has recently been located outside the EuroSpar Store on Main Street Templemore and can be accessed even after shop closing hours.

To access the machine after hours and on ringing 999 the user will be provided with the pin to open the outside security box. The staff have quick access to the pin at all times during opening hours.

Seven members of staff have been trained on a Defibrillator, and the training was funded by the store itself.

The Defib has a wifi connection and is monitored 24/7 online. If the battery is failing, or indeed if anything else is wrong with the machine the store manager Lorraine gets an email straight away. The defib is also logged for an immediate service online.

The defib was funded by the EuroSpar store and also by customers through fundraisers held throughout the year instore. Any member of the public can be shown how to access the defib and how to enter the pin if they ever wanted. To make sure you are aware of how to do so, just ask and the staff who will have no problem in assisting, as this is a community defib.

Eurospar started this initiative in partnership with The Irish Heart Foundation to help provide a Defibrillator in every Eurospar Community.