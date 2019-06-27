‘More to life than Love Island’: Tipperary woman embracing scars ahead of Miss Universe Ireland final

A County Tipperary woman is embracing her true self ahead of the Miss Universe Ireland 2019 final.

Templemore model Adrienne Mullen will be one of four Tipperary ladies vying for the coveted title at the Mansion House, Dublin, on August 1.

Miss Universe Ireland celebrates diversity, with the 30 finalists of varied shapes, sizes, backgrounds and ethnicities embodying the contest’s Confidently Beautiful motto.

Nineteen-year-old Adrienne models for Assets Model Agency in Dublin, but admits that her lack of confidence holds her back. “I want to push myself outside of my comfort zone, build confidence and try something new,” she tells TipperaryLive.ie.

The all-rounder, who enjoys fashion, fitness and playing guitar, wants to use the Miss Universe Ireland platform to encourage women to embrace their natural selves. “See beyond the filters, layers of make-up and fake tan, and the pressures that modern society puts on people to look picture-perfect for Instagram. I want people to embrace their flaws and imperfections,” Adrienne continues.

“I don't have curves, the brows and the big lips, and nowadays there’s huge pressure on people to look that way. I got burnt as a child and have scars as a result, but I make the most of what I have. It’s not on trend at the moment, but no one can compare you to anyone else.”

The winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2019 will serve as a voice for the nation and the ideals of the modern day Irish woman. Adrienne feels TV shows such as Love Island and Keeping Up With The Kardashians can have a negative impact on young people if taken too seriously. “When you go on nights out, everyone looks the same. Everyone wants to be like the contestants on Love Island, the Kardasians or be an influencer, but I have always stayed true to myself. I don’t have the time or the patience for looking perfect all the time and editing posts,” she admits.

“I started watching Love Island this year - it’s a little bit funny and the controversy is humorous, but I stopped watching it because there’s more to life than watching people fight over who they like and don’t like. It’s grand if you don't take it too seriously, but you shouldn’t get caught up in looking that way and thinking relationships are based off of what you see on Love Island.”

Another role of Miss Universe Ireland 2019 will be to cultivate job opportunities and to empower Irish women to become leaders in their communities, creating positive social change. Adrienne, who is a swimming instructor, went to Lourdes as a helper during her time at Our Lady's Secondary School, Templemore. She also volunteered in the local parish, receiving the Pope John Paul II Award for her efforts. She would use the Miss Universe Ireland 2019 platform to visit secondary schools and encourage students to be involved in their communities. “People don't talk and interact with each other the same way anymore because of social media, but getting involved in the community and being selfless can change that,” she adds.