Templemore dog in the running to be crowned 'Nose of Tralee'

Local dog Mia is delighted to be representing Tipperary in the ‘Nose of Tralee 2019’.

The Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee competition, this year sponsored by Tesco Ireland, is in its 6th year of crowning a new Nose at the same time as the Rose of Tralee.

Mia’s owner Eilís Walsh from Templemore is confident her husky beauty will be successful. Please vote for our big blue eyed fluff ball who leaves speckles of her hair everywhere she goes just to remind us how much we love her”.

“She's our rock and we couldn't imagine life without our beautiful girl”, says Eilís who continues “Mia definitely deserves to be titled Miss Nose of Tralee 2019 because she's such a loving, loyal, funny dog who brings so much joy and love to our lives continuously and unconditionally. Every day is an adventure with her”.

Over 1,000 pets entered the competition – all hoping to become this year’s Nose of Tralee.

32 Noses have been selected to represent their county and a public vote will now decide between 29 dogs and 3 cats who will take the title of 2019 Nose of Tralee.

The public vote opened on the August 6 and the winner will be announced live on Facebook and Instagram on the August 27 – the same night as the finals of the Rose of Tralee.

The winner will receive prizes from Sponsors Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland, David MaCauley Photography and Pet Connection.

To vote for Mia please visit http://wshe.es/5gWjlLxI

