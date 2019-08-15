Templemore Graveyard work continues

Over the last 8/9 weeks a small number of volunteers on Monday and Thursday evenings have been working on the graveyard in Church Ave., and their efforts to date have made a significant improvement to the overall appearance of the graveyard.

We thank them. The state of the graveyard was in a very bad condition and one that we the community of Templemore could not be proud of.

However a small group have decided to keep the cemetery worthy of those laid to rest there. A lot of work is required to maintain the cemetery.

With this in mind, it is proposed to hold a public meeting in the McAuley Centre next Thursday evening August 15 at 8.30pm to form a Graveyard Committee to liaise with the local authority regarding funding and carrying out of maintenance work.

The volunteer spirit and goodwill of the community is required for this project to go ahead. Please give it your support. All are welcome.