Retirement at Templemore Fire Service

Pictured with colleagues is Kieran Galvin who retired at the weekend following 32 years of service with Templemore Fire Brigade. Kieran went through the ranks from Fire-Fighter to Sub Station Officer to Station Officer and he had a huge input into the design and facilities for the fire fighters in the new building a project in which he took great interest and pride. He is pictured outside the new Fire Station in Templemore with his crew and is wished many years of health and happiness in his retirement.

No date has yet been fixed for the official opening of Templemore’s new up-to-date modern station.

Pictured left to right: Mick Davern, Mark Griffin, John McCarthy, Kieran Galvin, Eddie Scully, Jimmy Devanney, Adam Feehan, Paddy Clavin