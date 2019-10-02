Templemore Boxing Club to provide a positive environment for it's members

At Templemore Amatuer Boxing Club our mission is to provide youths and adults with a safe, clean, positive and motivating environment.

We strive to use boxing as an avenue to teach our members lifelong fitness and respect. We are here to cater for everybody in our community and support them in reaching their goals.

Our head coaches include Paddy Clavin, Alex Boyd and Gary Thompson who are extremely experienced in their field. They have all been involved in both amatuer boxing at a high level and also professional boxing.

We held our official open day on Sunday, September 15. This was a great success and was a fantastic opportunity for members of the community to pop in and see what we are all about.

It was great to have Gerry O’Mahony, Munster IABA president, down to open the club for us. There was some exhibition matches from some of our boxers and there was a delicious display of food for everyone from Foley's Indian Cuisine.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Templemore, local businesses and our fantastic committee who have all worked tirelessly along the way in getting our club open.