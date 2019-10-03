Killea Fun Day – Margaret O’Sullivan Feile is a great success

Sunday, September 8 turned out to be a great success, thanks to some fine weather dispelling all memories of our first attempt in June. We would like to thank all our committee who helped to get the field ready on Saturday and all those volunteers who helped out on Sunday morning through to 7pm that evening. Without your help this would not have been such a success.



We would like to thank all musicians who came from near and far to entertain the large crowd. To Seamus Bourke for the use of his field for our car park. We would especially like to thank all our sponsors who sponsored donkeys for the donkey derby and other sponsors who are always very generous to our committee when we come calling every year. We look forward to seeing you all for the Fun Day in 2020. All local organisations have benefited from the profits of the day, i.e. Killea N.S., Killea Fas, Tidy Towns, Comhaltas, Hall maintenance, Killea Book Launch, and Killea G.A.A.