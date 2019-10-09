Increase of points for Templemore in Tidy Towns competition

An increase of 4 points in this year's competition brings Templemore up to 300 points. For comparison's sake the all-Ireland winners, Glaslough, Co. Monahan scored 346 points.

The adjudicator's comments acknowledged the work in progress on the Town Hall and the Fire Brigade station and suggested these be included for judging in next year's competition on completion.

Complimentary comments included the new footpath and bollards on Mary Street - "they are a well awaited improvement and the bollards are silver metal and should not need repainting. The car park resurfaced and wall completed look well". However reference was made to the displacement of some capping. Unfortunately this unwanted type of activity by vandals affected its inclusion for judging this year - so again, when repaired, will be ready for 2020.

St. Joseph's school was well praised and complimented on their Green Flag achievements "Well done to pupils and teachers".

The new rose bed on the Thurles Road, ICA garden, new garden in Town Park all received very favourable comments.

Sustainability has become a big factor in the environment "and the highest priority now is waste prevention .i.e.stopping waste getting into your town in the first place". We are all familiar with "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" but we must now preface this by "Rethink" and Tidy Towns groups are expected to promote prevention in the first place.

Marian Road, Oakdale, houses on Lacey Avenue were highlighted as being well presented with terraced houses well painted and some gardens well planted.

"St. Mary's Church of Ireland is very well presented. It is surrounded by mature trees and its grounds and graveyard are well tended."

The Templemore Tidy Towns committee would like to thank those who faithfully turn up each week and give of their time for the betterment of the local environment, and those who take care of the flowers in public places etc. We always welcome and appreciate the cooperation of our local County Council staff and of course those who individually contribute by picking up litter, cleaning up after dog fouling, floral displays and painting of premises. All these efforts make for a tidier, cleaner environment and make Templemore both a nice place to live and attractive for visitors to the town.

Búiochas mór do gach duine