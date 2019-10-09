The Mall River in Templemore - works 60% complete

Councillor Noel Coonan has informed that the Office of Public Works has reported at the most recent council meeting that the diversion of The Mall River in Templemore is 60% complete.

The works are ongoing in Richmond Road and Talavera, with encouraging progress reported, while the works in Belleville, where the scheme starts opposite the Town Park, are well advanced. Works in the Woodville area downstream of town is complete.

The new channel is expected to be made operational in the latter half of 2020.