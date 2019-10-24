Bracken Papers are donated to Sr. Aine Historical Society, Templemore

On a recent visit to Templemore Claire Bracken (great grand-daughter of JK) donated a large amount of papers to the Sr Aine Historical Society.

This collection has been gathered over many years by her father Brendan who has been a regular visitor to Templemore for many years with his great friend Charles Lysaght.

The Society have loaned the papers to Local Studies in Thurles and they are now available to the general public for viewing.

They include many paper cuttings and photos of Brendan Bracken (JK's son) as well as correspondence with his siblings and his mother, who is of course interred in the beautiful graveyard in Glenkeen.

The Society would like to say a sincere thanks to the Bracken family for their kind donation and also to Local Studies for facilitating their viewing.

We hope they will be of benefit to anyone researching the family.

