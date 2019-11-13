Welcome news for Templemore Town Hall

Cllr. Noel Coonan and Labour Deputy Alan Kelly have welcomed the recent news of funding for the Town Hall in Templemore.

Following an announcement by Minister Ring in recent days under the Urban Regeneration Project Funding, Templemore Town Hall has been allocated the grand total of €2,529,000.

Cllr. Coonan spoke of the latest technology that will be installed upstairs which will present a great opportunity for start-ups to develop a new business and will afford users the opportunity to work from Templemore and not have to travel long distances to work.

Downstairs is planned as a Museum and Tourist amenity. The Museum will be linked with the Garda College Museum and will also include historic connections with the town plus various local affairs and news, past and present.

Community Rooms will also be installed downstairs which clubs and community groups can use for meetings and cultural activities. Kitchen and toilet facilities will also be included.

To set this off a Civic Plaza is to be located on the Roscrea Road side of the Town Hall with a very impressive side glass entrance.

This development will ensure that the Town Hall will continue to be a prominent and attractive noticeable building in the centre of town and should encourage locals and visitors alike to drop by and spend some time in attractive surroundings.

Minister Ring when making this announcement stated: “ I believe that it is vital that we continue to build resilience in rural communities and make our towns and villages vibrant places for families to live. The projects that this Fund supports are targeting areas where they can have the greatest economic and social impact and will help support communities in facing the uncertainty still posed by Brexit”

Local Labour TD Alan Kelly says the allocation is hugely positive news for the town.

Deputy Kelly said 'I am really delighted with this announcement of funding for Templemore Town Hall. It will make a real difference to the community there. A lot of work went into the application for this funding. The funding will facilitate the development of an enterprise and cultural centre with a civic plaza. This facility will greatly enhance the town centre of Templemore”.

“I'd like to thank and congratulate Tipperary County Council for all their hard work and commitment to the application process for this funding. I look forward to seeing this project progressing”, he stated.