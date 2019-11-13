Regina King exhibition at Templemore Library

Local artist Regina King, well-known for her beautiful jeweller, turns her hand once again to the intricate art of Book Folding.

The result is simply stunning!. Regina manages to literally bring the books to life. Each piece (there are over forty) transports you to a world of magical beauty, telling its own story, without reading a word.

The amount of time and the attention to detail involved in this exhibition is incomprehensible to the ordinary person, but the results are seen and understood by all.

Do not miss another chance to see these wonderful creations! Most pieces are for sale and would make wonderful presents.

On view during library opening hours- Monday–Friday (late opening Thursday until 8pm). Ph: 050432555.’