Erasmus Project at Our Lady’s Templemore

Our Lady’s Erasmus project has been granted funding for a collaborative learning project based on the “Flipped Classroom” idea. This will be implemented by developing IT teaching ideas in the classroom.

The five countries involved are Kofidisch in Austria, Varna in Bulgaria, Agrigento in Sicily and Krizevci in Slovenia, and of course Our Lady’s in Templemore. There will be teacher and pupil mobilities between the various countries.

This week Tina Fogarty, Alan Hogan and Patricia Higgins will travel to Kofidisch in Austria to take part in an Erasmus workshop.

Representatives from each country will be meeting in Austria.

In March 2020 we will welcome representatives from all countries, both teachers and pupils to Our Lady’ s in Templemore. We look forward to many contacts and friendships being set up between the various countries in Europe.